It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Charles H. VanHaaster, who departed this life on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at his home in Goshen, N.Y., surrounded by his wife and sons.

Charles was a beloved son, sibling, husband, father, colleague, and friend to all who knew him.

Born on Dec. 1, 1964, in Goshen, N.Y. to Hubert and Anna (Kalkers) VanHaaster. Charles married Kimberly Canterino on Aug. 31, 1991. They have two sons, Alexander VanHaaster (Alexandra) and Christopher VanHaaster.

Charles has four siblings, Rick (Kellie) VanHaaster, Lucie (Karl) Ulrich, Joanne (William) Kelly, Martin (Lori McBride) VanHaaster, in-laws Marilyn and Philip Canterino, brother-in-law Todd (Monica) Canterino, along with nieces and nephews, Sonnia (Michael) Morstatt, Jacquelene (Jeffrey) Sisco, Megan (Bill) Sherod, Derrick (Kristi) Ulrich, Rachel (Ryan) Bauer, Matthew (Meghan) Kelly, Alyssa (Eric) Melendez, Nicole (Phil) Kelly, Kyle VanHaaster, Ava (Aaron) Canterino, and Carmen (Jacob) Canterino, in addition to several great nieces and nephews.

Charles was a graduate of Goshen Central High School, class of 1983, and a graduate of SUNY Cobleskill with an Associates in Applied Science degree in Agricultural Engineering Technology, class of 1985.

Charles took enormous pride and passion in designing and landscaping the family’s home, which was the heartbeat of many gatherings and celebrations. He was meticulous in caring for his property. He was also an avid boater, enjoying time on Lake George and Greenwood Lake, as well as the West Coast of Florida.

Charles was a cherished member of his community. For seven years, he enjoyed coaching and mentoring his son Christopher’s soccer team, White Lightning, including leading them to a championship season.

Charles was Chairman of the Town of Goshen Zoning Board of Appeals and a well-respected member of the Goshen Republican Committee. Charles was a dedicated professional in the construction industry, proudly serving as the owner of Greenway Construction Equipment and various other business ventures. His commitment to excellence and his passion for his work were evident in every project he undertook.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests that donations be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, N.Y. 12550 or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know and love him.