Our beloved Charlene Caffery, age 83, entered into rest on Sept. 23, 2025.

Charlene was born in The Bronx, N.Y. to Charles Krawetz and Pauline Plushansky.

She was preceded in death by Richard Caffery of Goshen, N.Y.

Charlene aka “Mom” is survived by her two sons, Philip and Christopher Caffery, and her daughter, Dana Caffery.

Charlene attended Fordham University with a scholarship in nursing. She spent over 25 years working as an oral surgeon’s assistant. Her most precious job was being a mother.

Services for Charlene Caffery will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 12 p.m. at Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Campbell Hall.