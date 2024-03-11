Carolyn L. Squittieri, 78, of Goshen entered into rest on Friday, February 2, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Carolyn was born February 4, 1945, in New York, NY. She is the daughter of the late Harold G. and Elizabeth C. (Vogt) Bruckner. She was the widow of Alfonse Squittieri.

She was a secretary for New York State Insurance Department in NYC. Carolyn was a member of the St. James Episcopal Church and a member of the Ladies Red Hats.

Memorial service: Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 1 St. James Pl., Goshen, NY. Burial in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924.