Carol Spencer, age 86, passed away on Feb. 5, 2026.

Carol was born in Canandaigua, N.Y., to Clarence J. Vest and Margaret Alexander. She married C. Stanley Spencer of Canton, Pa., on Aug. 25, 1962, beginning a marriage that would span more than six decades.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Clarence Vest Jr., Olin Vest, and Kathleen Vest. She is survived by her devoted husband, Stan; her sons, Michael Spencer (Kimberlee) and Gregory Spencer (Deborah); her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas Spencer (Jessilyn), Emilee Spencer, Daniel Spencer, and Jessica Spencer; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Spencer and Ezekiel Spencer, who brought her immense joy.

Carol loved her family deeply and had an enduring, almost instinctive desire to help others. Along with Stan, she served as a regular driver for Meals on Wheels and the Veterans Food Bank beginning in 2010, continuing faithfully through the COVID pandemic and delivering meals just days before her passing. In recognition of their service, Carol and Stan were honored with an award from the New York State Office of the Aging in 2023.

Endlessly curious and genuinely interested in people, Carol had a gift for striking up meaningful conversations — often with complete strangers. She was a lifelong hard worker and retired after many years as an executive secretary at Bucyrus-Erie Corporation in South Milwaukee. She also delighted in collecting all sorts of treasures, from beer steins to Beanie Babies, and especially loved taking Sunday drives with Stan — simple moments that meant a lot to her.

Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of one’s choice in Carol’s honor. She would have liked that.