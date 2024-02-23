Carol Kanoff, 82

Carol Kanoff of Middletown, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. She was 82. The daughter of the late Gabriel W. Beach and Gertrude P. (Perry) Beach, she was born on April 3, 1941, in Middletown, NY.

She is survived by her daughter Suzanne Turner and her husband Joseph Turner Jr.; grandson Jesse Turner; granddaughter Sarah (Turner) and husband Robert Amundson III; brother Gabriel Robert “Bob” Beach; and niece Peggy Phillips.

She was predeceased by her husband Herbert Oscar Kanoff.

Graveside service: Saturday, February 24, 10 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery, 3470 US-6, Middletown, NY 10940.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.