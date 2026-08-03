After a long illness Cadwell Tyler III, 82 years old, of Hillsboro, W.Va., passed away 6 July 2026 at the Hospice Peyton House Lewisburg, W.Va.

Born in Middletown, N.Y., 28 April 1944, he was the son of the late Cadwell Tyler II and Jean Keller Tyler, longtime residents of Goshen.

Cadwell - known as “Ty” - was raised on the family’s dairy farm on Arcadia Road in Goshen. He was active in Boy Scouts Troop 63 at Goshen’s St James Episcopal Church, achieving the rank of Eagle with one palm. He attended Goshen schools, and graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va., where he was Head Monitor, captain of both the football and wrestling teams and a regionally recognized champion athlete. He was elected by sports writers to the All American 33 Football Team as a defensive center, was twice selected to the Washington Post All-Metro Football Team, and won the heavyweight division championship at the St. Albans Metropolitan Wrestling Tournament both his junior and senior years. He was inducted into the EHS Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997. One of his record wrestling “Pins” stood for over 20 years.

After graduating from EHS in 1963, he went to Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., where he majored in psychology. He continued to play football there and was captain of the wrestling team. Upon graduation in 1967, he attended the Navy’s Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island before serving in the Western Pacific during the Vietnam War as a navigator on the USS White Plains, earning the rank of lieutenant junior grade.

He received a teacher’s certificate in California and then moved back home to Goshen and taught occupational classes at the Orange County Board of Cooperative Educational Services in Goshen.

In West Virginia he pursued his real dream to be a farmer and bought a 700-acre farm in Harrison County where he raised organic Angus mixed beef cattle.

In 1994 Cad reunited with and married childhood friend Lucinda Marshall. They continued farming his organic beef cattle. However, they eventually sold the Harrison County farm and moved to Pocahontas County where they ran some cattle and grew produce for local markets.

Throughout his residence in both counties, he served on numerous county boards and committees, the most recent being the Farmland Protection Board here in Pocahontas County.

In addition to his first wife, Janice Wilson, and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Jean Cadwell Tyler. He is survived by his wife, Lucinda, of 33 years, his brother Humphrey Tyler, his sister Caroline McNeil and children from his previous marriage: Edward Tyler, Jamie Smith, Jo Varga and his granddaughter Evelyn Smith.

Cad will be missed by those who knew him for his great smile, keen intellect and knowledge of farming.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Pocahontas County Animal Shelter, 300 2nd Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954, 304-799-4209.

A service will be held on October 10 at his family’s farm in Hillsboro.