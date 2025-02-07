Brian Thomas McDermott, 58, of Sugar Loaf and Monroe, NY, passed away on February 4, 2025. Brian was the loving husband of Karen McDermott, dear father of Christopher and Michael, and Poppa to Thomas the one who made his Irish eyes smile!

Brian was predeceased by his father and mentor, Thomas McDermott. He is survived by his mother, Kathleen McDermott; siblings Patrick (Yvonne), Thomas (Debbie), Shivaun Fiumara (Joseph), and Kathleen DeMatteo (Donald); sister-in-law Diane Clausz; and many nieces and nephews.

Anyone who knew Brian knew his deep love for Maggie, Noah, Daisy, and Max.

A huge part of Brian’s life was working for the 608 Carpenter’s Union and was very proud of the many buildings he helped build in NYC.

While maintaining a successful career, he found time to be a coach for many youth sports programs. Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman. Most of his happiest moments were creating lifelong memories and bonds with family and friends in their Vermont home. There were a few close calls that resulted in many stories.

In the later years, Brian showed his true spirit by volunteering at Castle Point VA Medical Center. Brian also volunteered tirelessly for the American Red Cross. He traveled across the U.S. at a moment’s notice as a first responder to help others in need.

One thing he was not secretive about was his best friend and the love of his life, Karen, his wife of 35 years. They created a house filled with love, laughter, and the knowledge that they were always there for each other.

The man had many roles: husband, dad, poppa, and friend. He was a hero to many for so many reasons. He married his best friend, raised a tight-knit family, worked hard, instilled values, and did it all infused with fun and the talent of storytelling. He will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.

Visitation: Monday, February 10, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY.

Interment: Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express sympathy can consider making a donation to the Leukemia Lymphoma (llf.org.sg/) or the Red Cross Society (redcross.org/donate/disaster-relief).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).