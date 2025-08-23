Brian Cole, age 54, of Goshen entered into rest on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, N.Y.

Brian was born Oct. 9, 1970 in Goshen, N.Y. He is the son of the late William and Helen Cole.

He was employed by Tasca Hyundai, White Plains as a General Manager.

He is survived by his children Shannon and Zachary Cole; his Brother William Cole and his wife Carmen; and his Fur Family: Dallas, Mike, Gunner and Boogie.

Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 25 from 4-8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.

Burial will be in Slate Hill Cemetery, Goshen on Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 11:00 a.m.