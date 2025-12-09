Bernice H. Mitchell, a devoted wife, mother and joyful spirit, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, surrounded by family and love. She was the heart of a large, close-knit clan - encompassing the Mitchells, Tretouts, Geagans, and Gauchers - and a woman whose resilience and optimism shaped a remarkable life.

Born with a natural warmth and energy in Baltimore Md. in 1937, Bernice, also known as Bitsy, raised five children - four daughters and a son - and created a home filled with celebration, music, and abundant meals. She was married to Bernard Mitchell, one-time president of US Pioneer Electronics, and together they played significant roles in the classical music scene of the 1970s and 80s. He was on the board of the Metropolitan Opera and she was president of the New York City Opera Guild, among other philanthropic activities.

Widowed in her mid-forties, and with only a high school education, Bernice met adversity with courage and reinvention. Determined to build a new chapter, she enrolled at Katharine Gibbs School and, through talent and tenacity, rose to become head of artist relations at EMI/Angel Records. During Bernice’s tenure, the label was recognized for its excellence in classical repertoire and artist care. Among her many accomplishments, she produced Paul McCartney’s Standing Stone Concert at Carnegie Hall. She was an avid traveler and a lifelong learner, taking classes at Hunter College and Columbia University in Literature and Archaeology.

Bernice loved the opera and felt most at home amid music and the bustle of family gatherings. She was an avid gardener who took joy in creating peaceful sanctuaries, tending each space with care and an artist’s eye. She delighted in cooking large family meals or intimate dinner parties, entertaining and weaving together tradition and generosity at her table. Those who knew her remember her positivity, wit, and the way she greeted each day with spirit and love.

She is survived by her daughters Vickie Geagan, Kate Mitchell, and Madeline Tretout; her son Bryan Mitchell; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. She was predeceased by one daughter, Susan Gaucher. Her legacy lives on in the family she nurtured and the countless lives she brightened with her kindness.

Bernice’s life was an anthem of resilience and joy-a testament to reinvention, family, and the enduring power of love. The family is celebrating her life privately. Final arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.

Please celebrate her memory by sharing a homemade meal with family, tending a garden, or listening to a favorite classical music piece.