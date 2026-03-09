Our loving mom, Barbara Sunkel, passed peacefully at her home in Mechanicsburg, Pa., on Thursday March 5, 2026. She was a wonderful and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, as well as a voracious reader, a talented writer and a master teacher. During her 93 years, she lived an exceptional, joyous and golden life, focused on her family, her students and her faith. She lived fully, intentionally and with no regrets, and those who knew and loved her were not only truly blessed, but privileged.

She is survived by her five children (Bill, Rob, Kevin, Neil and Deirdre), their spouses (Maryanne, Rae, Dianne, MaryEdna and John), seven grandchildren (Dianne, Thomas, Michael, Steven, Alex, Ariana and Keira), and seven great grandchildren (Natalie, Nicole, Vincent, Xavier, Alice, Emaline and Violet).

A wake will be held at the T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921, on Tuesday March 10, 2026; visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., and from 6-8 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY 10924 on Wednesday March 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. The family is also planning a Celebration of Life to which all are invited, location, date and time to be announced.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

