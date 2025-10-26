Arthur Shipman, of Westtown, NY passed away at Garnet Health Medical Center on Oct. 21, 2025, at the age of 76. Born on Feb. 9, 1949, in Englewood, N.J., He was the son of Stanley and Marie Shipman.

Arthur led a life marked by intellectual curiosity, dedication, integrity, and a passion for his hobbies (economics and computers), dogs and work. He retired in 2015 as an Estimator Draftsman in the construction industry, spending many years at Sullivan Floatation in Warwick, N.Y.

Arthur is survived by his beloved wife Elaine, sons Jerry and Aaron, and grandsons Jacob and Sam.

In honor of Arthur’s life, a gathering to celebrate his life and the memories will be on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, from 1-3 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.