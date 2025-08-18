Annie H. Baldwin

Annie Hagen Baldwin, 94, of Goshen, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Aug. 17. She was born Feb. 18, 1931 in Goshen N.Y.

Annie was born and raised in Goshen and lived her whole life there, giving back to the community in many ways. She worked in the Goshen school system for years and was involved with the Classical Choral Society, the Goshen Library Board, the Sarah Wells Girl Scouts, and was a friendly face at the school budget voting.

She loved being outdoors — hiking, biking, and gardening — and she taught many local children how to swim over the years.

Annie was predeceased by her husband Roy, her sister, her grandson and other family members. She is survived by her four daughters, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, her brother, and a large extended family.

Her kindness and energy touched many lives, and she will be greatly missed by friends, family, and neighbors.

At Annie’s request, services will be private. The family extends a sincere thanks to the staff at Valley View for their care and support. If you wish to remember her, please consider, in her honor, a donation to the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society or Goshen Generosity Challenge c/o 137 Murray Ave. Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924, www.donovanfunerals.com.