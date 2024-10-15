Ann Marie McKenna, 80

Ann Marie (Duffy) McKenna, formerly of Monroe and Goshen, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and close friends on Monday, September 16, 2024, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. She was 80 years old.

Born on June 30, 1944, to the late Hannah (Kelly) and John Duffy, Ann was raised in the High Bridge section of the Bronx and graduated from St. Helena’s High School. In 1967, she made Monroe her home, where she raised her family and remained in Orange County until 2011, when she moved to Fairport, NY.

Ann was always there with an open door and a cup of tea (or a swift kick in the butt, if that’s what you needed). She worked for many years in the emergency room at Arden Hill Hospital before transitioning to billing where she made lifelong friends. She then worked as a bookkeeper at Mombasha Electric. She proudly served as a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) in Orange County, giving children a voice and ensuring they were heard. After moving to Fairport, she continued her career as a bookkeeper at Blum Gaffney (Party City) where she worked until her retirement. She continued her volunteer work at The Fairport Baptist Church transporting seniors to and from various appointments.

She will be forever missed by her children Kellyann (Peter) Mongan, Tara (John) Gaffney, Kerry (Vic) Santos, and Tom (Christine) McKenna; her grandchildren Matthew, Kayleigh (Mike), Jordan, Jack (Kelsey), PJ, Thomas, Kyle, Devin, and Kasey; her beloved cat Lulu; and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins who she loved deeply.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her beloved brother Jack and sister-in-law May Duffy.

Funeral service: Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Her cremains will be interred at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to Lupus.org.