Anita J. Eckhardt

Anita Jane Eckhardt, of Wallkill, N.Y. went home to God and her husband: William Eckhardt, on Jan. 25, 2026 at the age of 88 years old.

She was the daughter of Arthur and Celeste Terrell, born on May 17, 1937, at Cornwall Hospital, Cornwall, N.Y. She was a loving wife of 58 years to William. She is survived by her daughters: Judy (Paul) Rau of Pine Bush, N.Y., Julie Wagner of Pittsfield, Mass. and Jill Shea of Wallkill, N.Y. Anita leaves behind her grandchildren: Megan, William (Jessica), Patrick Grabowski, Joseph (Stephanie), Matt (Kendall) Rau, Jake (Caitlin) and Kyle (Christine) Shea; and by her great grandchildren: Joanna and Iris Grabowski, Liliana and Madeline Rau and Willa Shea. Anita is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Anita enjoyed attending all the events her grandchildren participated in.

Memorial visitation will be held at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y. on Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in her name to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan.

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.