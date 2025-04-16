Angela Nicotra LaSpina of Chester, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family on April 11, 2025.

Born on Oct. 2, 1931, in Sant’ Alfio, Sicily, Italy, Angela immigrated to the United States at the age of 18, beginning a life defined by love, strength and devotion.

Alongside her beloved husband, Antonio, Angela built a beautiful life rooted in family, faith and hard work.

Angela was the proud mother of four children: Frances LaSpina Tibbet, Ida (Bruce) LaSpina Smith, Rosario (Dee) LaSpina, and Camelia (Darren) LaSpina Weed.

Her love knew no bounds, extending not only to her children but to her cherished grandchildren: Michele (Dave), Brent ( Wendy), Carly, Brittany, AJ, Angelo (Tori), Vinny, Dalton and Pierce and four great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored with her whole heart.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Antonio and her son-in-law Rob Tibbet.

A devout Catholic and proud American, Angela’s home was a place of warmth, laughter and full plates. She was known as the best chef to everyone who had the joy of sitting at her table — no one ever left her house hungry. Her kitchen was the heart of the home and her meals were a gift of love shared freely with all.

Everyone was always welcome in Angela’s home, whether they came for a meal, a hug or a listening ear.

Angela worked alongside her husband on the Black Dirt farms of Chester and later contributed her hard-working spirit at Calvert’s Coat Factory.

Through it all, she carried herself with grace, resilience and an unwavering dedication to her family. Angela’s legacy is one of unconditional love, generosity, and a life lived with purpose.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of Angela’s life will be held at a future date, where family and friends will gather to honor the remarkable woman she was.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you simply feed someone, welcome someone in or share a story — just as Angela would have done.

The family has entrusted Angela’s care to Brendan & Thomas Flynn and the Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center staff.