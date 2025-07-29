Amalio P. Lombardi, age 61, of Goshen died unexpectedly on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Amalio was born May 11, 1964 in Passaic, N.J. the son of the late Gerardo and Lina (Romano) Lombardi.

He is survived by his wife: Juliann (Bastone) Lombardi; his children Amanda, Marissa and Michael Lombardi; his mother Lina Lombardi; his sister Teresa Fini and husband Joe, and his niece and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, August 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian burial to Celebrate his life will be held 9:30 am on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, N.Y. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Middletown.