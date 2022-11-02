Alida “Lyda” Persoon (nee Duindam), was born August 22, 1935 in Hazerswoude-Rijndijk, The Netherlands. She was widow of the late Petrus “Peter” Persoon and daughter of Josephus (Joost) Duindam and Adriana Duindam (nee Oostdam). She passed away peacefully at the age of 87 Tuesday October 25, 2022 at the Joe Raso Hospice Residence, in New City, NY.

Lyda came to the United States after marrying Peter Persoon who had already immigrated from the Netherlands in 1955 to establish for himself a life as a dairy farmer. In 1959, after purchasing a farm in Goshen, NY, Peter went back to the Netherlands to marry Lyda and bring her to this country to become his lifelong partner. Together with their love for each other and talents and determination, they created a successful dairy farm and family, raising two sons, Hans and Jack, to whom they imparted faithfulness to God and the qualities of strong character and work ethic.

Lyda was at her husband’s side in all aspects of the farm as well as managing their home and family. She also was an accomplished seamstress who worked from her home to provide services to many. She was devoted to service as a Eucharistic Minister providing communion to the elderly at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen for over 20 years with the Catholic Daughters Society, through St. John the Evangelist R. C. Church. She will be best remembered as a loving friend, aunt, sister, mother, and “Oma”.

Lyda is survived by her sons, Hans Persoon and wife Clara, of Goshen, NY, and Jack Persoon and wife Jennifer, of Interlaken, NY; five grandchildren; Jacob Persoon and wife Eva, of Trumansburg NY, Jessica Engelke and husband Houston, of Enterprise, AL, Peter M. Persoon of New Hampton NY, Hank Persoon of Austin TX andAndrew Persoon of Interlaken NY; Four great-grandchildren all of Jacob and Eva; Levi, Elsie, Jace and Avonlea Persoon; sisters, Riet Warmerdam, Corrie Duindam, Nell Kempers, Lenie van der Poel and brother Wim Duindam, all of the Netherlands. Lyda enjoyed the friendship, over many years, of her husband’s three brothers and seven sisters and their spouses in this country and The Netherlands.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Peter C. M. Persoon, son Joseph H. Persoon and daughter Janette C. M. Persoon. She also was predeceased by her aforementioned parents and sisters; Sjaan Spruit, Rie DeGroot, and Bep van der Kley, all of the Netherlands.

Visitation was Monday, October 31, 2022 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Street, Goshen, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial followes that morning at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave. Goshen, NY, with burial at St. John’s Cemetery following mass.

Contributions may be made in Lyda’s memory to the Catholic Daughters of America with checks payable to CDAGenevieve Walsh Court #918, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY 10924 and to the Children’s Enrichment Committee of Orange County, P.O. Box 297, Middletown, NY10940

