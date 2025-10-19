With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Alice L. Polin Silver on Oct. 17, 2025. She was 75 years old. Daughter of the late Leon and Edna (Elkin) Polin, she was born on March 2, 1950, in Mount Vernon, N.Y.

Alice worked for 30 years in the Medical Records Department at Monroe Pediatrics. She previously enjoyed being part of a Tuesday afternoon bowling league and a Sunday morning softball league, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and enjoying her six grandchildren. Family trips to LBI, cheering from the sidelines, and following games on GameChanger became her favorite activities.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Steve Silver, of Chester, N.Y.; sons, Andrew J. Silver and his wife, Roni, of Suffern, N.Y.; and Scott M. Silver and his wife, Jamie, of Orangeburg, N.Y.; brother, Richard B. Polin and his wife, Denise, of Dumfries, Va.; her beloved grandchildren, Billy, Justin, Eliana, Jenna, Jake, and Luke; and adored cousins.

A service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at Orange County Veteran’s Cemetery in Goshen, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, Beth Haverim Shir Shalom in Mahwah, N.J., or any Hospice Organization of your choice.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950, (845) 782-8185.