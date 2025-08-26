Alice B. Bisking

Alice Bertha Bisking, age 80, of Newburgh N.Y., entered into rest on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 at St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, N.Y.

Alice was born Oct. 22, 1944 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

She was a proud homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter Karen and son-in-law Andy Grimm; her grandchildren Karissa (and fiancé Brandon), Andrew, Johanna, Kayla, Joshua; as well as great grandchildren Saige and Xander; son in law Peter Heiburger and her cat Rusty.

She is predeceased by her parents Theodore and Johanna VonGarrel; her husband of 58 years, Clifford Biskins; her son Clifford Bisking Jr.; and her daughter Caroline Heiberger.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.

The Funeral Service to Celebrate her life will be held 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.