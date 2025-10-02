Albert K. Frey

Albert Kevin Frey, of Goshen, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2025, at Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y., at the age of 76.

Born and raised in Goshen, Albert was a lifelong member of the community he loved so dearly. He built a strong, steady life rooted in hard work, family, and simple joys. He was a graduate of Burke Catholic High School; spent many dedicated years working at Big V/ShopRite before retiring, and later continued working at Village and Pine Bush Ford.

Albert was predeceased by his beloved wife, Gail Ann Frey, with whom he shared a beautiful and full life. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Albert Henry Frey, and his sisters Eleanor, Elizabeth, and Kathleen.

A devoted father and grandfather, Albert is survived by his loving children: Kevin Frey and wife Sharon, Allison Davidson and husband Jay, and Jennifer Frey and husband Michael Gadwah. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren: Mckayla Frey, Ryleigh Frey, Connor Frey, Jordan Weaver, Natalie Davidson, Anya Frey, Samuel Davidson, Kolton Frey, Mia Threadgill, and Jeremiah Threadgill — each of whom brought great pride and joy to his life.

Albert was a former volunteer with GOVAC, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. A true enthusiast of classic cars, he rarely missed a local car show and found great pleasure in the craftsmanship and history behind each vehicle. But his greatest passion by far was supporting his children and grandchildren. Whether it was coaching his children’s sports teams, cheering from the sidelines of the field or in the audience of a school concert, he could always be found cheering and supporting his family with pride and love.

Those who knew Albert knew him as a stubborn, yet deeply kind and generous soul, a man who spoke his mind, gave selflessly, and valued family above all. He raised a beautiful family alongside his beloved Gail, and his legacy will live on in the hearts and stories of those who were lucky enough to love him.

Albert will be missed beyond words.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.

A Memorial Service to Celebrate His Life will take place at 6:30 p.m. during the visitation at the same location.