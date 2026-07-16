Albert B Schwartz Jr of the town of Greenville, N. Y., passed away on July 9, 2026 at Garnet Health Medical center in Middletown, N.Y. He was 85.

The son of the late Albert and Edith Schwartz, he was born on July 24, 1940, in Middletown, N.Y. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a retired truck driver for Howard Express out of Newburgh N.Y. He was a volunteer fireman at the Howells fire department in Howells N.Y. He was called Buddy by everyone enjoyed hunting and fishing. Buddy also enjoyed working in his large outdoor vegetable garden he planted and working on projects in his garage. Buddy also enjoyed his backyard chickens and the eggs they produced.

He was a widower of Jean Schwartz. Survivors include Randy Schwartz of West Valley, N.Y., five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Kari Roosa and son Kevin Schwartz. He was also predeceased by his former wife Dianne Schwartz, brother John Schwartz, Robert Schwartz and sister Ilona Dallow.

Visiting hours were held on Thursday, July 16, 2026 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Grave side service with Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday July 17, 2026 at Wallkill Cemetery 160 Midway Road Middletown, New York 10940.

Arrangements held by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Fineral Home, Inc. 845-343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.