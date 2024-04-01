Alan A. Baltimore, 56

Alan A. Baltimore, born April 3, 1967, died peacefully at home on March 30, 2024. Alan was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a truck driver for 38 years at IWS. He loved his job as a sanitation worker, and he loved all of his fellow workers.

Alan was very stubborn and worked no matter if he was sick and/or hurt. He was very caring and would do anything for anybody. Alan loved spending time with his step-grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them tear up the yard as they drove quads, as well as watching them play in the pool. He loved BBQs with friends and family and loved his Busch beer.

Alan is survived by his wife Ida Baltimore of six years; his stepson Kennith Kessler (Kayla); step-grandchildren Jayda, Jenna, Jaxson, and Journi; his stepdaughter Alisha Kessler (Yanni); daughter Tinan (Star); brother James Jr. (Carol); sisters Marjorie Baltimore, Leona Pawlus, Arlene Freeman, and Ester (Joe) Ramos; and several nieces and nephews. Alan is pre-deceased by his father James A. Baltimore Sr., mother Sylvia Baltimore, sister Theola Mann, and brothers Frank Baltimore and Howard Baltimore.

As per Alan’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at donovanfunerals.com.