Agnes M. Ciotti

It is with a mix of sadness and comfort that her family announces that Agnes (Black) Ciotti of Simsbury, formerly of Suffield, has been reunited with her late husband Chet Ciotti, Jr. in Heaven. After an eight-year courageous and determined battle with ovarian cancer Agnes left this earth peacefully on Sept. 23, 2025 surrounded by her family.

Agnes was born in Glasgow, Scotland to Veronica and Walter Black, Sr. on April 16, 1941. As a young girl she came to the U.S. with her family settling on Long Island, N.Y., though never fully losing her Scottish brogue. She was a good student who loved to read and draw. In 1960 she graduated from Southside High School in Rockville Centre, N.Y. She entered the work force as a secretary after graduation. Agnes would go on to work with her future mother-in-law Grace who would introduce Agnes to her son Chet.

Chet would become Agnes’ adoring husband of 34 years until his death in 2001. Once married, Agnes became a homemaker and later a stay at home mom. Agnes and Chet moved from Long Island to Chester, N.Y. after the birth of their first daughter. They welcomed three more daughters and made upstate N.Y. their home for many years before a work transfer moved the family to Suffield, Conn. in 1988. They continued raising their family in Connecticut and Agnes remained in Suffield even after her husband’s death. She spent her time babysitting her grandchildren, visiting Walt Disney World every chance she got, posting on Facebook and reading. When she became ill in 2017, she moved to Simsbury to live with her youngest daughter but still continued to live life to the fullest.

Agnes was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her in-laws Grace and Chester Ciotti, Sr.; her brother-in-law, Dr. Roger Ciotti; her Aunt Ena and Uncle Peter McGinty; her cousin Sadie who was like a big sister to her and Sadie’s husband Joe Napolitano and other extended family.

She is survived by four grieving daughters and sons-in-law: Teresa (Johnny) Motz of Chester, N.Y.; Cynthia Hitchcock (her partner Jeff Hundley) of Suffield, Conn.; Kimberly (Rick) LaGrega of Southbury, Conn. and Danielle (Jason) Harsley of Simsbury, Conn.

Agnes, known as the baby whisperer for her ability to calm babies, leaves behind her 10 grandchildren that she cradled and pacified as babies. Her pride and joy were her two grandsons Jacob and Jared, and her eight granddaughters Sadie, Mikaela, Avaliese, Makenzie, Gianna, Veronica, Mia, and Evangeline and her honorary grandchildren Jen and Colin.

Agnes leaves behind her brother, Walt Black, Jr. and his fiancée, Maureen Sangiorgi; her brother-in-law & sister-in-law Mr. Dan and Meri Ciotti; cousins-in-law Cindy and her husband Dr. Richard Roberts; her former sister-in-law Donna Hyer; her cousins in England and many nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to thank her oncologist, Dr. Hansen, who saw her through her long battle with care and compassion. The family also extends its gratitude to the ICU unit of Saint Francis Hospital who cared for her in her final days.

Agnes was known as a generous, kind and positive person and her light will be missed by her family and friends.

Her family received friends on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Suffield.