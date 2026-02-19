SUNY Orange Dean’s List for Fall 2025

SUNY Orange’s Dean’s List for the fall 2025 semester, as announced by College President Dr. Kristine Young, includes full- and part-time students hailing from all parts of Orange County and Pennsylvania, who demonstrated outstanding performance in the classroom this past fall.

The Dean’s List is comprised of full-time students not on academic probation who achieved at least a 3.33 grade point average (GPA) throughout the semester, as well as part-time students who maintained at least a 3.33 GPA while completing their most recent full-time equivalent semester (considered to be 12 combined credits over two or more semesters) during the fall.

Those students on the Dean’s List from Orange County include the following students from:

Blooming Grove: Wani Miguel, Jairo Quezada

Campbell Hall: Gregory Abraham, Vincent DeFrancesco, Marissa DelMastro, Jocelyn Lopez, Timothy Mcneilly, Christy Ella Pagana, Alexander Piasecki, Haleigh Schindler

Central Valley: Roselyn Beneat, Ti’onia Hayes, Karla Pedraza Segura, Mia Vasquez



Chester: Sheyla Agustin Polanco, Enmanuel Almonte, Jesus Barragan, Krista Bucci, Elijah Curtis, Jayson Echeverria, Ciara Exantus, Marykate Hambrick, Cindy Hernandez Cervantes, Lauren Lasso, Keto Lunham, Gianna Modeste, Tara Moghaddam, Kevaughn Nugent, Serena Owens, Lauren Panebianco, Paolo Pupi, Sophia Quinn, Joshua Schonhaut, Denise Seperac, Sophia Stanley, Carlos Torres, Karigan Urso, Tyler Zottola

Florida: Cesar Cabrera, Michael Campbell, Alexiss Carmack, Luke Cronin, Joseph Melody, Jessica Moroney, Johnette Myers, Angelina Rodriguez, Arianna Rodriguez, Rachael Schermerhorn, Gary Suarez, Allison Wanczyk, Alicia Ward



Goshen: Teresa Berean, Leonie Brass, Laryssa Carvalho, Karley Davila, Shannon DiRenzo, Kerry Doelger, Liam Dunlavey, Kiki Flores, Emma Flynn, Matthew Giordano, Timothy Hartley, Lizaida Irizarry, Sophie Kunis, Rachel Losee, Andrea Luna Mendez, Garrett McGovern, Hannah McKenna, Moriah Pineiro, Maya Piscitelli, Jerrica Rosario, Devshi Saxena, Seamus Smith, Carina Torino, Erin Wood, Basel Yousef

Greenwood Lake: Alexandria Coard, Marc Everson, Ava Schwab, Victoria Tomaszewski

Harriman: Zubair Ahmed, Alexis DeLeo, Jordyn Gonzalez, Catherine Nazario, Ava Stelz, Josue Valentin

Highland Mills: Aiden Axler, Hannah Chong, Helen Fan, Kelly Feeney, Ryan Horenstein, Jocelyn Pena, Zunelia Pratts, Aaliyah Ramirez, Brianna Vetere

Monroe: Sebastian Abrego, Kerry Behringer, Mykala Berberich, Shelda Cantave, Nareesa Chan, Logan Elkins, Shakeera Esma, Tahlia Fiasconaro, Julia Gkouveris, Cherez Green, Lynsey Grover, Megan Hahn, Allyson Hernandez Medina, Alicia Hewitt, Arielle Jeanmarie, Kaylee Kiefer, Kyle Krimsky, Reina Lyons, Kamryn Madar, Sophia Maddalone Catello, Nicholas Murray, Brennan Ortiz, Christina Palanza, Asher Panyko, Rebecca Romero, David Sawoska, Michelle Severo, Keysi Soliz Figueroa, Betsy Torres Fidel, Andrew Wark, Katelyn Whitmore, Gloris Yulan Vera, Mark Zambrano



Pine Island: Patricia Kelly

Port Jervis: Jorja Bertino, Marie Boule, Daniella Briones, Christopher Coram, Gabriella Cruz, Tayla Dalmasi, Hayley Dugdale, Genesis Faison, Danika Ferola, Yailyn Gonzalez, Yaveth Gonzalez, Gui Jiang, Ariana Juncaj, Cora Mason, Jayce Mason, Shannon McCooey, Madelyn McCurdy, Elizabeth Oladipo, Vincenzo Pascarella, Selena Phillips, Kim Quellmalz, Nicole Singleton, Lydia Swingle, Elia Trujillo Castillo, Alexander Valentin, Rachael Ward, Aidan Webb, Kelly Whalen, Joshua Witherow, Shixin Yu

Rock Tavern: Tariq Albert, Doyinsola Azeez, Xavier Cruz, Kierra Moore, Mary Peysson, Celso Torres, Simon Zizolfo Gonzalez



Sugar Loaf: Connor Kelly

Tuxedo Park: Marshal Radulov, Mahjabeen Rajput

Warwick: Azka Ajmal, Adrianna Barrett, Crystal Beauchamp, Samantha Buckley, Valerie Cardozo Zapata, Brandon Chapman, Isabella Chase, Stephen D’Ambrosio, Hannah Daniel, Abigail Doiron, Joseph Ferruggia, Chane Garvey, Mia Green, Jessica Hamling, Molly Hicks, Matthew Hyland, Patrick Kane, Sarah Kaplan,Thomas Kates, Sarah Kleveno, Ethan Lancer, Kimberley Lindenau, Daniel Lindstrom, Rhea Lopez, Owen Machingo, Gavin McCarthy, Erin Miller, Robert Mocete, Muhammad Naz, Maggie Nelsen, Sienna Nilsen Munoz, Yogi Patel, Rachel Powers, Emilia Przybycien, Abigail Reynolds, Cristina Reynoso, Mia Rivera, Riley Roberti, Violet Ross, Kayla Scheuermann, Alexander Serbetzian, William Siebert, Phoebe Stefancik, Seamus Stratton, Nyomi Ulloa, Hanna Watroba

Those students on the Dean’s List from Pennsylvania include the following students from:

Dingmans Ferry: Ariana Mendoza, Jaci Straway, Naomi Vacura

Matamoras: Emily Cabrera Agostini, Kiana Guy, Teresa Kinney, Daisy Zambrano

Milford: Nicholas Carlozzi, Ciera Clevenger, Anna Kratochwill, Alivia Roche

Shohola: Athena Padouvas