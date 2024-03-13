Daniel Burke and Elisa Tutini announce marriage

On Sunday, February 25, at Limoncello’s Restaurant in Goshen, Daniel Burke and Elisa Tutini became husband and wife in a ceremony officiated by NYS Supreme Court Justice Maria Vazquez-Doles. Serving as maids of honor were Nicole Arcieri and Roseanne Gagliardi. Dan’s sons Thomas and Kevin were Best men.

Lisa has made a home in Monroe for many years and raised her sons, Matthew and Nicholas, here. Lisa was an engineering clerk and a cable splicer for Frontier and later managed fiber optic projects in several states and Japan. She served as Monroe’s planning board chair and also managed the town’s Dial-A-Bus operations. Lisa was the Democratic candidate for the NYS Assembly in 2014.

Dan directed homeless family programs for NYC, commuting from his home in Salisbury Mills. Dan’s children Suzanne, Thomas and Kevin attended Washingtonville schools. Dan was town councilman here in Monroe for four years and has served for decades as an Orange County Democratic committeeman.