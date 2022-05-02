Water improvement moving forward for Village of Goshen

Two projects are in motion to improve water for Village of Goshen residents, says Trustee Tony Scotto, Water Commissioner for the Village.

A grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (RPA) provided a half million dollars towards putting a third Crystal Run Well online. This well joined two others located at the Stony Ford Road site, which are already up and working.

“The purpose of the third well is to increase the water supply in the system to serve the entire community while rehabilitation of the treatment plant takes place,” said Scotto. “We see this as the most efficient way to do it.”

The third well, which has been drilled, is already tested and all applications have been submitted to the DEC and health department.

“We’re well on our way to getting final approvals,” said the Scotto.

A second grant, which requires a fifty-percent pay by the Village, is for $3 million earmarked for infrastructure improvement at the water treatment plant on Lower Reservoir Road.

“This is a really good board,” said Scotto. “We worked together to attain these grants. We work well together.”

The Village is working with the consulting firm of Pitingaro & Doetsch Engineers in Middletown.