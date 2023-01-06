Sugar Loaf Community Foundation announces new officers

Newly elected officers for 2023 were announced for the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization: Veronica Mott, President, Jeff Zahn and Nick Zungoli, Vice Presidents, Lydia Cuadros, Treasurer and Tim Brown, Secretary. The Sugar Loaf Community Foundation was established in 1979. Their goals are to promote and preserve local history and lore of the Sugar Loaf hamlet through community events and cultural activities.

Veronica Mott, President, who moved to Sugar Loaf in 1991 with two small children and one on the way, resurrected the old game warden’s house on Bellvale Road, a fixer upper. As the family grew, she valued the creativity, quirkiness, history and artistry she encountered in Sugar Loaf. She plans to make the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation an integral part of the community. She would like to establish a close working relationship with the Town of Chester Boards, local representatives and community groups.

Jeff Zahn, Vice President, an award winning TV producer and composer, has worked on many celebrated children’s TV series’ for Disney, HBO, PBS, Netflix, Nickelodeon, etc. Credits include: Arthur, Sesame St, Caillou, Spookley and Are you afraid of the Dark . He has produced The Backstreet Boys, Wyclef Jean, Art Garfunkel, and Yo Yo Ma. He was an original musician for the Broadway show “Cats”. He has lived in the area for 18 years and has raised funds for numerous community projects, including restoring the main bridge in Goosepond State Park. His particular area of interest is enhancing the arts.

Nick Zungoli, Vice President, is a photographer and has been a Sugar Loaf Community Foundation member since 1979, when he opened Exposures Gallery in the artisan hamlet. As a Sugar Loaf business owner and resident he has been a past president of both the Chamber of Commerce and Community Foundation. Zungoli has also had a long relationship with the Orange County Land Trust and the NY/NJ Trail Conference, who provided support for his first book, “Hudson to Delaware / The Great Valley”. Besides extensively hiking in the region, Nick he continues to travel world-wide for his photography. He and his wife Darlene Burke have blended families of six children and seven grandchildren.

Lydia Cuadros, Treasurer, is a past president of the Foundation and has been a member of the group for fifteen years. She is the organizer of the Holiday Festival. She is a resident of Sugar Loaf and focuses on preserving the history and beauty of the community.

Tim Brown, Secretary, with wife Melanie, is co-owner of Cachet Home Market, one of Sugar Loaf’s newest shops. As a newly-settled member of the community, he looks forward to helping further the legacy of Sugar Loaf.