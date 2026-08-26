Science of the Soul discusses proposed parking lot

A public hearing on a proposed 936 space parking lot at the Science of the Soul Study Center at 108 River road in Goshen was held at the Goshen Town Board’s August 13 meeting.

A representative of Science of the Soul, an international spiritual group with members in India, Europe, the United States and elsewhere, spoke at the hearing. He said the plan is now to lay down a webbed plastic grid that pushes into the soil in the parking area. He said to “think of it almost like a chain link fence.”

Deputy Supervisor George Lyons said the project still needed about a dozen things done before it gets a green light from the board. He said a traffic study was needed because he was concerned about all the traffic flowing onto New York State Route 17M. He noted there are two residential uses on the property and that 89 percent of the property will be open and undeveloped.

The lot would only be used once or twice a year for major events held at Science of the Soul.

The town board closed the public hearing but said they will require time to approve the project.

In other business, the town board declared itself lead agency for the splash pad project at Craigville Park. The splash pad is the recipient of a CREST grant from Senator James Skoufis. The board adopted Part II and III of SEQRA review for the project.

The board discussed Utopian Power’s request for a decommissioning bond. They voted against the bond and asked for a cash bond instead.

The board approved an event permit for the Orange County Bicycle Club.