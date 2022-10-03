Penalties increase for repeat noise code offenders in Chester

Continued noise violations by repeat offenders in the Town of Chester was a focal topic at the September 28 Chester Town Board meeting. Town Board members agreed to increasing the penalty amount for those that receive multiple violations for disobeying the chapter 66 Noise Pollution law.

The initial penalty amount remains the same, with a minimum of $50 and a maximum of $250. However, the penalty amount increases by an additional minimum of $50 for each infraction committed within the month. Each additional infraction would carry its own court appearance and ticket.

Town Councilman Bob Courtenay was initially skeptical about this motion. Courtenay worried that punishing repeat offenders may open the town up to discrimination suits. However, the amended code requires a punishment for any and all that have continued noise code violations. The Town Board members all agreed to the increased penalties for repeat offenses.