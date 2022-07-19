Onion Festival brings onion feast and music to Pine Island

Music, onions and much other food will be part of the Onion Festival on Sept. 4 at PLAV Pavilion in Pine Island. Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra, winner of 18 Grammys, will be there starting at 2 p.m. Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will sponsor their Annual Onion Eating Contest, with cash prizes for winners. Including and beyond onions will be food prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion.

The festival is held rain or shine. Free parking is plentiful, even with a big crowd. Bring your lawn chair.

Advance tickets are now on sale at $18 per person. Send a check or money order to: Jimmy Sturr, P.O. Box #1, Florida, NY 10921. For credit card purchases, call 845-651-4266..