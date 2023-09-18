New Sunday concert series debuts Oct. 1 at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

The inaugural “Sundays on the Loaf” concert, featuring the internationally acclaimed Serenade String Quartet, will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Sugar Loaf. The diverse program of chamber music will include the music of Schubert, Brahms, Haydn and Sir Paul McCartney. There will be a special guest appearance by baritone José Pietri-Coimbre.

Krista Bennion Feeney, the co-founder and violinist of the group, was friendly with McCartney’s late wife, Linda. After Linda died, Paul requested Feeney play at her memorial and since then she and Paul have worked together on several projects, including Paul’s string quartet “Haymakers and Midwife,” which will be performed Oct. 1 with Paul’s special permission.

Then, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, Grammy winner and family entertainer Red Grammer returns for a performance in the area in which he raised his family, which includes pop sensation Andy Grammer, his son.

Tickets are free with a suggested donation of $20. For more information, visit Sundaysontheloaf.com or search “sundaysontheloaf” on Facebook.