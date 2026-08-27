Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in Village of Goshen

As a result of the continuing monitoring of Orange County’s mosquito population by the Orange County Department of Health, the first mosquito pool carrying West Nile Virus was found in the Village of Goshen.

“This is an important reminder that mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus are present in our region,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “The Orange County Department of Health is here to keep you informed and safe. They provide the tools, resources, and guidance residents need to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and to reduce the risk of bites to themselves and their families.”

The finding comes as part of the County’s ongoing mosquito surveillance efforts to protect public health.

Orange County Medical Examiner Jennifer Roman continues to recommend protecting yourself against mosquito bites as the season continues. Residents should wear appropriate clothing and consider sprays when outdoors and check their property for any pooling or stagnant water.

To avoid getting bitten, the county recommends:

Minimizing outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, wearing shoes and socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when you are outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are most active, and considering using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors, particularly during evening activities, e.g., fishing. Make sure to follow the directions on the label.

Mosquitoes can breed in any stagnant water that lasts more than four days. To reduce the mosquito population around your home and property, take the following steps to reduce or eliminate standing water:

Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar water-holding containers, drill drain holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors, make sure that your roof gutters drain properly, and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall, turn over wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use, change the water in birdbaths twice a week, remove all discarded tires from your property, clean vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds, drain water from pool covers, remove leaves and debris as they collect on covers to reduce breeding areas, use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

For more information on mosquito prevention or protection, call the Orange County Department of Health at 291-2332.