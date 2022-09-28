Mid-Hudson St Patrick’s Parade coming back to Village of Goshen

The Village of Goshen and Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade Committee have announced the return of the Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade to the Village of Goshen in 2023. The Parade will step off on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

“Twenty years ago, we clearly realized that the Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade greatly benefited our residents and economy,” said Mayor Scott Wohl. “After a brief hiatus from the Village, I am thrilled to have them back and for Goshen to, once again, be a part of this annual tradition.”

Kevin M. Strommer, President of the MHSPPC added, “Greetings Orange County Parade Goers: It is an honor and with great enthusiasm that the Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade Committee has renewed its collaboration with the Village of Goshen and specifically with their Mayor Scott Wohl and Deputy Mayor Molly O’Donnell. The MHSPPC would like to acknowledge the residents of Orange County for their patience while we endured the ravages of COVID, and would further recognize the Village of Greenwood Lake’s residents and Mayor Jesse Dwyer in their endeavor to keep the Irish tradition alive. Erin Go Bragh!”