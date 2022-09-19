Manhattan Short Film Festival comes to SUNY Orange

Now celebrating its 25th birthday, the Manhattan Short Film Festival includes ten films screened during a ten-day period simultaneously on six continents in 400+ venues, one of which is Kaplan Hall at SUNY Orange. The 7 p.m. screening is on Saturday, September 24, in the OBTC Great Room 101.

Come early for festive music played for your enjoyment by pianist Geoff Hamburg (5:15-6:45 p.m.).

In addition, the Mindy Ross Gallery will be open for viewing the artworks of Jose Soto in his solo show SCARS: Pain and Death of an Inheritance. September 24 is also the first in the 2-day Newburgh Open Studios arts showcase.

The MSFF offers families and friends, 15 years old and over, viewing of innovative, creative, and some funny films. All final films become Oscar-Qualified, thereby making them automatically eligible for Academy Award nomination.

At the conclusion of the screening, the audience participates in voting for Best Film and Best Actor. All the venues worldwide count their votes and submit the results to MSFF headquarters, and the winners are announced by Manhattan Short Film Festival on October 3. Results of the SUNY Orange moviegoers’ voting as well as the worldwide voting will be released via Cultural Affairs e-blast on October 3.

The ten films with their countries of origin of the 2022 Manhattan Short Film Festival:

Don vs Lightning ~ Scotland

Love, Dad ~ Czech Republic & Slovakia

Save the Bees ~ USA

The Treatment ~ Spain

Freefall ~ France

Fetish ~ USA

Freedom Swimmer ~ Australia & France

The Blanket ~ Finland

Warsha ~ France & Lebanon

The Big Green ~ France