Legion Riders to lead Purple Heart Hall of Honor and Newburgh Illumination Ride

NEW WINDSOR, NY – The Orange County American Legion Riders will lead a two-part motorcycle ride on Saturday, June 4, to support youth education on the Purple Heart and then join other bikers parading into the Newburgh Illuminated Festival later that morning.

The event starts at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen. Open to all riders, meet-up time is at 9:00 a.m. Kickstands go up at 9:30 a.m. to ride to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New Windsor, NY, where the first 60 attendees will receive an exclusive guided tour of the Hall, to include new additions heralding Purple Heart recipients from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. For those not riding motorcycles, meet at the front entrance of the Hall no later than 10:00 a.m.

At the same time, a collection will be taken up to help fund efforts the Hall leads at schools, camps, and Scout groups to help educate youth on the history and legacy of the Purple Heart and its meaning. While the Hall itself is funded by the State of New York, activities like these are not.

Going back to George Washington’s command of the Continental Army in the War of Independence, the renowned military decoration is awarded in the name of the President of the United States to any member of the Armed Forces who was wounded, killed, or has died as a result of enemy action.

Any veteran awarded a Purple Heart is eligible for registration on the National Roll of Honor. To find out more about the Hall and its programs, events and activities, go to www.thepurpleheart.com.

Following the tour, bikers will mount up at approximately 11:00 a.m. to join others riding into Newburgh for the annual Illuminated Festival. A day of music, food, art, crafts, dance, poetry, and more between Broadway and Liberty streets, the award-winning Hudson Valley event, from noon to 10:00 p.m., returns for the first time since 2019 to celebrate the diversity and dynamism of the city.

To learn more, go to: www.newburghilluminatedfestival.com.

In addition to the American Legion Riders and National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, the event is sponsored by the Motorcycle Channel, Motorcyclepedia, and Hudson Valley Veteran Task Force.

For more information, contact Christopher Holshek at holshek@hotmail.com or call 1.845.800.6880