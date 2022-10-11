x
Kids’ reading and exercise successes get awards from Skoufis

Chester. Twenty-some students from eight school districts gathered at Chester Public Library for awards from Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) for his summer reading and exercise challenge, plus a live animal presentation.

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum /
| 11 Oct 2022 | 10:50
    Students shared their favorite books.
    Carl Heitmuller, Director of Programs for Hudson Highlands Nature Museum shows off his owl, Kevin, to Summer Reading & Exercise Challenge participants.
Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) honored participants of his Summer Reading & Exercise Challenge with a ceremony at Chester Public Library last week.

Over 20 students from eight school districts and their families gathered at the library for a live-animal presentation by Carl Heitmuller, Director of Programs for Hudson Highlands Nature Museum, before receiving their honorary certificates from Skoufis and his team. Heitmuller treated the students to an up-close encounter with a Black Rat Snake named Kevin and an Eastern Screech Owl named Gus.

Skoufis hosts a reading challenge annually, but decided to add an exercise element in response to most students’ pandemic experiences stuck at home over the past two years.

“For many, summer is a time to cut loose – which is important – but these kids pushed themselves to stay curious and keep their bodies moving.”

Those interested in participating in next year’s challenge can go to Skoufis.NYSenate.gov for updates.
