Junior League announces 23 Rising Stars in work and volunteer efforts

Twenty-three people who live, work or volunteer in Orange County have been selected as 2022 Orange County Rising Stars. They will be honored at an event to be held on Wednesday, November 9, at the Barn at Villa Venezia in Middletown, NY from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The Junior League of Orange County, NY is proud to host this year’s event,” stated Trish Chelsen, JLOC President. “Keep your eyes on the names of the 2022 Rising Stars, for they are today’s explorers in what is possible for Orange County. We are witnessing a future filled with innovation and heart, but most importantly, hope.”

This year’s honorees:

Kendra Addy, Port Jervis, NY

Rachel A. Bruce, Highland Mills, NY

1st Lt. Michael Circe, Kingston, NY

Taylor Craig, Kerhonkson, NY

Crystal R. Cummings, New Windsor, NY

Renee DeZemo, Montgomery, NY

Michael Doehla, New Windsor, NY

Cloe Fain, Middletown, NY

Kimberly Gallo, CAMS, Montgomery, NY

Capt. Jonathon P. Guagenti, NY

Cynthia J. Hand, Esq., Goshen, NY

TSgt. Daniel Hotter, Newburgh, NY

Kathleen Howell, Warwick, NY

Rebecca Hulse, Sparrow Bush, NY

Rachel Losee, Goshen, NY

Philanta Manuel, Middletown, NY

TSgt. Taylor M. Ogden, Montgomery, NY

Stephanie Paruolo, Wappingers Falls, NY

Sara L. Puccio, Wallkill, NY

SrA. Albert Rein III, Pine Bush, NY

Joan Ruiz-Werkema, Salisbury Mills, NY

Kendra Scalia, Wallkill, NY

Nicole Tompkins, Middletown, NY

“This year’s honorees have helped their organizations thrive, and they deserve to be celebrated for excelling in their professional and volunteer service,” said Barbara DeStafeno, Rising Stars Co-Chairwoman.

About the Orange County Rising Stars Award

Junior League of Orange County, Leadership Orange, and the Orange County Chamber of Commerce partnered in 2006 to create an opportunity to recognize emerging community leaders that were making remarkable contributions in a public forum. Each year as many as 40 individuals between the ages of 21 and 40 who are up-and-coming leaders in their professional and volunteer lives are recognized.

Nominees must live, work, or volunteer in Orange County. Selection is based on the individual’s professional and volunteer activities, demonstrated leadership, and the impact the nominee has had on their organization or community. An independent panel chooses the recipients from a diverse pool of candidates for this award.

The founding organizations worked together to build up this event to acknowledge the combined influence and accomplishments of the many young and vibrant “Rising Star” professionals for their work in the volunteer and business sectors and their potential to continue to do great things within and for our community for many years to come. This year’s event is being sponsored by the Junior League of Orange County. Email orangecountysrisingstars@gmail.com.