Jacobowitz and Gubits to offer two live presentations on running nonprofits

A free presentation, “Nonprofit 101,” will be offered for those starting or running a nonprofit by Gary M. Schuster, Esq. Partner at Jacobowitz and Gubits, LLP (J&G) law firm. Schuster concentrates in nonprofit, business, arts, and entertainment law at the firm.

“Starting and running a nonprofit organization in these times can be difficult. Gary is offering a helping hand and is available to answer questions.” said Michele Babcock, Managing Partner.

Session One of Nonprofit 101 will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Narrowsburg Union, 7 Erie Avenue, Narrowsburg, New York.

Session Two of Nonprofit 101 will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Jacobowitz and Gubits, 158 Orange Avenue in Walden, New York.

These presentations are designed for anyone who is starting or running a nonprofit organization in New York State. Attendance is free; however, registration is required and can be done by visiting www.jacobowitz.com/events.