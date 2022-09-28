x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Jacobowitz and Gubits to offer two live presentations on running nonprofits

Walden. Attorney Gary Schuster, of Jacobowitz and Gubits, LLP, will discuss starting and running a nonprofit in two presentations, one in Narrowsburg, one in Walden.

Hudson Valley /
| 28 Sep 2022 | 06:50
    Jacobowitz and Gubits to offer two live presentations on running nonprofits

A free presentation, “Nonprofit 101,” will be offered for those starting or running a nonprofit by Gary M. Schuster, Esq. Partner at Jacobowitz and Gubits, LLP (J&G) law firm. Schuster concentrates in nonprofit, business, arts, and entertainment law at the firm.

“Starting and running a nonprofit organization in these times can be difficult. Gary is offering a helping hand and is available to answer questions.” said Michele Babcock, Managing Partner.

Session One of Nonprofit 101 will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Narrowsburg Union, 7 Erie Avenue, Narrowsburg, New York.

Session Two of Nonprofit 101 will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Jacobowitz and Gubits, 158 Orange Avenue in Walden, New York.

These presentations are designed for anyone who is starting or running a nonprofit organization in New York State. Attendance is free; however, registration is required and can be done by visiting www.jacobowitz.com/events.

Jacobowitz and Gubits, LLP, was founded in 1968 to provide legal representation to businesses, individuals and municipalities throughout the Hudson Valley and the state of New York. Jacobowitz and Gubits, LLP has grown into a practice with over twenty attorneys and a full staff of paralegals and legal assistants to service a growing client base. They handle a wide range of legal issues. For further information on the firm of Jacobowitz and Gubits, LLP please visit www.jacobowitz.com or call (845) 778-2121.