International Ten-Minute Play Festival winners at Sugar Loaf this weekend

New, unpublished scripts were submitted by 434 playwrights, some from New Zealand, Canada and throughout the United States for the Orange County International Ten-Minute Play Festival. A judging committee of theater professionals has selected plays that they felt show originality and style. The twelve winning plays will be presented in full productions. Since the playwrights come from around the globe, the plays will be available for streaming for one week following the live presentation.

Included in the weekend are the Best of 20-21 plays. Six plays that, due to pandemic restrictions, were unable to be fully produced will be presented. All twelve plays are being presented on alternating evenings.

The plays run the gamut of comedic styles. Whether satire or farce, highbrow or lowbrow, these plays were selected to make people laugh. Featuring actors in a variety of plays, playing multiple roles, adds another dimension to the weekend. Tickets are available for one evening or for both.

“The selection process this year was rigorous,” said Paul Ellis co-producer, “we had over four hundred submissions from as far away as the Philippines and as close as Washingtonville.”