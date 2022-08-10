Inter-stitch art and music show comes to Monroe August 13

“Inter-stitch: Between, amid, among as one” group art and music show aims for “interconnectivity, diversity, and commonality,” say their spokespeople. The show features “”The Defiance Project,” interdisciplinary art by Marc Zaref, with a theme of solidarity with Ukraine and other international artists. Food trucks and music will be part of the event. The art will be exhibited through August 20, sponsored by Friends of Arrow Park.

Friends of Arrow Park was created by present day shareholders of Arrow Park to honor the group’s founders and their efforts to embrace a wide range of ethnicities, celebrate art, literature, nature and individual and collective heritages.