Goshen wins traffic safety award

The Village of Goshen has won a Silver Award for their efforts during 2021 in AAA Northeast’s Community Traffic Safety Awards Program, John Corlett, Vice President of Public & Government Affairs, recently announced. AAA recognizes communities that make the region’s roads safer for motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

As Covid restrictions lifted, many communities saw an increase in traffic incidents. The Village was cited for stepping up and adjusting its many traffic safety efforts for 2021 to keep those incidents down. Those initiatives included conducting child car seat inspections/installations, and participation in a wide variety of enforcement programs such as Stop DWI, Click It or Ticket and seat belt enforcement check points, contributing to safer driving. Additionally, special traffic details were set up to facilitate safer driving at the busy Main Street and Park Place intersection.