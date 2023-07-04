Goshen. Tornado may have touched down in town

Although area tornadoes are rare, one may have actually hit the Town of Goshen last week.

After the weather anomaly rolled through during a heavy rain storm on June 30, the town issued a state of emergency. No injuries were reported, but there were downed power lines along with some tree and property damage, including to the old Chester High School on Maple Avenue, which lost part of its roof.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado is a violently rotating column of air extending from the base of a thunderstorm down to the ground that can damage or even destroy well-made structures, uproot trees, and hurl objects through the air. Although they are are most common in the Central Plains and the southeastern parts of the country, they have been reported in all 50 states.