Goshen police seek driver who shouted obscenities while passing a Chabad ceremony

The Village of Goshen Police Department is investigating an incident on July 14, between 6:50 and 7:05 p.m., when a passing driver shouted obscenities at a ceremony on the lawn of Chabad of Orange County, at 203 Main St. The driver of the car, believed to be a red Subaru Forester, 2003-2005, drove by twice, shouting. The car had black tire rims and a gold New York State license plate.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Main St. (SR-207). The suspect was described as a white or light skinned Hispanic male, with no further description. Anyone with information should contact the Village of Goshen Police Department at (845)294-7988.