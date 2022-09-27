Goshen ornament sale comes around again

The annual Goshen ornament has arrived. This year’s ornament features Goshen’s Music Hall. Linda Mabie, formerly of Linda’s Office Supplies & Gifts, is continuing her tradition of selling the ornament. This year, sales begin on Friday September 30, in the Goshen Music Hall at 223 Main Street from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. A limited quantity of all past ornaments will also be available.

This year marks the tenth year Mabie has held the ornament sale. Previous ornaments featured signature Goshen buildings, including the Historic Goshen Public Library, the First Presbyterian Church, Goshen Town Hall, the Harness Racing Museum, the Historic Train Station, Village Hall, the new Goshen Library, Harriman Fountain, and the historic track. All the glass ornaments are hand-made in Ecuador, so each is one-of-a-kind.

“The Goshen Music Hall is such an incredible historic building in Goshen”, Mabie says, “ It has a rich history with music, theater and art, and it’s the current home to both Cornerstone Theater and Goshen Art League. I love that each ornament is hand-made so they too, are a piece of art. Music Hall owner, Gerry Hluchen has always been so generous, allowing me to sell the ornament in the lobby each year since my retirement. I have so enjoyed spending my Fall Friday’s in the space and knew that I wanted to commerorate it. The 10th anniversary of my ornament sale just felt like the right time to do it!”

In addition to Linda herself selling the ornament at the Music Hall on select Fridays, the ornament is also available at the 22 West - Copy & Gift Shop located at 22 West Main Street in Goshen, the former location of Linda’s Office Supplies. The ornaments sell for $13.95 each.