Free showing for veterans of Korean War pic “Devotion” in Monroe

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and Veterans Service Agency Director Christian Farrell will host a free showing for veterans of the new movie “Devotion” at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29th, at Flagship Premium Cinemas in Monroe, at 34 Millpond Parkway.

The County coordinated the event with Flagship Premium Cinemas, ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc., Town of Monroe Supervisor Tony Cardone and the Monroe Town Board.

“The County’s movie showings for veterans have become popular and we look forward to hosting another successful event,” Neuhaus said. “These outings provide our veterans with an opportunity to come together, enjoy a great movie and share some of their experiences.”

“Devotion,” an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.