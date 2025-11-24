Free holiday movies at SPAC

Two special holiday movies will be shown at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 - the first public event at the theater since Orange County officially took ownership on Nov. 18.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. (doors open at 1:00 p.m.) and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (doors open at 5:00 p.m.). The event is free and open to the public.

“This holiday season, we’re thrilled to welcome families to enjoy classic films in a venue that will now serve as a centerpiece for community events,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. “The Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center is now under county ownership and will continue to host public events, performances, and community programs for years to come.”

The Performing Arts Center is located at 231 Creamery Pond Road in Chester. For more information, Call (845) 208-5554.