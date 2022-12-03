Dogs and cats talk to Santa too

Four-legged family members had their chance to chat with Santa Claus at Goshen Humane Society on Saturday. Most dogs and cats that came seemed happy to nestle in Santa’s lap. Although none of the pets hinted at presents, all would likely cherish treats left under the tree for them on Christmas morning or any time.

Pet parents weren’t just from Goshen. Some traveled to this shelter from other towns--Beacon, Nanuet, Westtown, and others.

Santa took some time off from his busy work schedule to give pets lavish attention. Santa, also known as John Sammon, traveled in from New Hampton.

“Christmas is the best time of year. It’s the only time of year for me. It’s a fun thing,” he said, with a twinkle in his eye. Santa, being timeless, didn’t reveal his age; but he did say, “I’m as old as my tongue, and a little older than my teeth.” He admitted to watching the movie, “Miracle on 42nd Street.”

Santa has been coming to the shelter for about 10 years, said Susan Bossley, President of the Humane Society, noting that Sammon has been Santa for the past seven years.

Bossley runs the shelter with her husband Rick, the vice-president. They’ve been at the job for 20-years.