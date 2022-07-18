County’s new Site Inventory Program seeks possible industry locations

Last month, the Orange County Partnership economic development agency announced the launch of the Site Inventory Program (SIP). The venture is intended to produce “thousands of new jobs in industries enjoying significant growth in spite of the current economic climate,” according to Maureen Halahan, Orange County Partnership CEO and president.

SIP, which is headed by Conor Eckert, Senior Development Officer and Vice President of Business Attraction, and Kaitlynn Lancellotti, Director of Business Retention and Expansion for the Orange County Partnership, plan to take advantage of some of Orange County’s key growth industries—food and beverage processing, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and life sciences—that the Partnership believes will be investing and creating jobs in the county over the next two decades.

SIP is seeking municipal government input from across Orange County to determine all the available properties that could be developed in their respective jurisdictions, their infrastructure needs, regulatory approval requirements and what industries would be best suited for those parcels.

The SIP team held its first session with Wallkill Town Supervisor George Serrano and key department heads on June 28. The main takeaway from the meeting is that the Town of Wallkill is well-positioned to accommodate new development from these growth industries. The town’s key attributes include not only its location, but also its robust infrastructure (water, sewer, power and high fiber capabilities). The Town of Wallkill also features a strong retail climate, diverse housing stock and other amenities that are attractive to young workers.

SIP’s next session will be with the Town of Monroe, and then most likely with the Village of Blooming Grove. The SIP will be holding meetings with other municipalities throughout the summer.