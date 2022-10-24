Comedy about cross-religion romance coming in November

Comedy – “Greetings!” at Cornerstone Theatre Arts is Tom Dudzick’s five-character comedy about a young man who brings home his Jewish atheist fiancé to meet his very Catholic parents on Christmas Eve. The family explosion and it unexpected consequences propel the family into an exploration of love, religion, personal truth and the nature of earthly reality.

The play, directed by Evelyn Albino, is the second Tom Dudzick play at The Goshen Music Hall at 223 Main Street, Goshen, NY. The cast includes John Redman, Susan Mormile, Dean Knapp, Jillian Landsman and Steve Capps.