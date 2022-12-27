Colin Schmitt activated for Army National Guard Duty for Buffalo Blizzard mission

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt (R,C- New Windsor), a sergeant in the Army National Guard, has been activated for the Buffalo Blizzard Mission. Schmitt will deploy in support of the ongoing mission in Buffalo starting Tuesday, December 27.

Schmitt’s office will continue to be operational until the end of his term this Saturday evening to provide service and assistance to residents of the 99th Assembly District.

Schmitt has already held transition meetings with Assemblyman-elect Brian Maher and Assemblyman-elect Chris Eachus who will each assume half of the Assemblyman’s current 99th district once new terms and new district lines take effect on January 1st.

Said Schmitt, “My office and staff will continue full operations through Saturday evening when my term expires and will ensure the continued smooth transition to newly elected members of the Assembly.”

Assemblyman Colin Schmitt is currently serving as a sergeant in the 53rd Troop Command HHD, New York State Army National Guard. Schmitt has been a member of the Army National Guard for over seven years and has previously been activated for the federal COVID-19 relief mission and in support of the Hurricane Irma and Maria Relief Mission.